Experiment 101 has gone into detail on how Biomutant will run on PS4 and PS4 Pro and showcased gameplay of the game running on both systems. On PS4, players will be able to play the game at 1080p, 30 frames-per-second, with the PS4 Pro bumping that frame rate up to 60 frames-per-second. The team hasn’t detailed if PS5 players will get any extra improvements, however, we reckon you will get the same benefit as on PS4 Pro, with the game running at 1080p, 60 frames-per-second.