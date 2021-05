Now that the sun starts smiling at us in Amsterdam and JJ has been suffering a lot of muscle aches since his first visit to the gym six months later, it is time for a fresh resurgence. GK Magazine. And we have a lot of hard and less difficult news. For example, Take Two announced that in the period through March 2022; 22 new games will be released. Unfortunately, (in all likelihood) there is no GTA 6 in between, and it seems that this is more and more in 2023. Developer Gearbox will come with a new title. On top of that, Nintendo and Xbox are working on something new and no number of games will come to E3 according to Jeff Group.