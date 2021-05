Manchester City enjoy the first of three Premier League victory laps on Friday night, as they travel to Newcastle after being confirmed as Champions on Tuesday evening. Newcastle United’s emphatic victory over Leicester City confirmed their safety and yet another year of Premier League football, but it is likely that Steve Bruce’s side will have to take a back seat in this game, both on and off the pitch, as they come up against the newly-crowned Champions of England. Newcastle vs Man City preview: Prediction, kick off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds.