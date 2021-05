UK car hire broker Zest Car Rental reported a ‘surge’ of agents and operators signing up to its trade arm, AgentswithZest, following the end of the ban on overseas travel. In the weeks following the prime minister’s announcement that Brits could travel for non-essential reasons from May 17, the company said it has had an ‘influx’ of tour operators, accommodation websites and travel agents wanting to partner with it for car rental services.