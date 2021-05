It’s possible that you have saved for your college education and still have some student loan debt to clear, so you’re probably considering the option of a bankruptcy discharge. Taking a Chapter 7 means test calculator and filing for a bankruptcy discharge is not the most ideal way to solve a student loan debt problem due to the uncertainties and negative side effects that characterize it. After filing for a discharge on your bankruptcy loan, it will remain on your credit history for some time and it can create a barrier to getting an apartment, employment and other beneficial things.