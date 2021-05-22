When Cannabis Reform Stumbles: Week in Review

Sasha Johnson, a prominent Black Lives Matter activist who had received numerous death threats, was shot in the head at a house party; London police are investigating whether she was the intended target.1 At the behest of President Aleksandr Lukashenko, a Belarusian fighter jet forced a commercial airplane that was flying from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, to land in Minsk; once grounded, passenger Roman Protasevich, a journalist who had co-founded a Telegram channel that was critical of Lukashenko’s government, was immediately arrested.2 Indian police arrested a muralist who painted a crying woman draped in a Palestinian flag along with at least 20 pro-Palestinian protesters in Kashmir.3 “[The Jammu and Kashmir] Police is keeping a very close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir valley. We are a professional force and are sensitive to public anguish,” tweeted local law enforcement.4 Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire that brought an end to 11 days of bombing and rocket attacks that killed at least 248 Palestinians and 13 Israelis, and destroyed 258 buildings in the Gaza Strip.5 6 7 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted, “We regret every loss of life, but I can tell you categorically, there is no army in the world that acts in a more moral fashion than the army of Israel.”8 Two days later, Israeli police beat and arrested Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.9 “Are the violent protests violating human rights? Of course,” said Colombian president Iván Duque in a professionally produced English-language video; in accompanying videos that were distributed over WhatsApp and addressed other questions about the ongoing nationwide protests—which have lasted over three weeks and resulted in the disappearances of at least 168 people—Duque suggested that the unrest was being supported by Venezuela, leftist and former presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, and those who “want to promote chaos.”9 10 11 12 An arraignment was held for an arsonist known as “Joker” who set fire to the San Gabriel Mission in San Diego, California, and cryptocurrency investors lost approximately $800 billion.13 14.