newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Gulf Arab Citizens Are No Longer Silent And Expressed Their Anger At Israel

yorkpedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaza strip is ripped by the ongoing bloodshed and it has unleashed a chorus of voice across the states of Gulf Arab who have fiercely criticized Israel and shown their empathetic support towards Palestine. The vocal opposition to Israel is expressed on social media, through street protests, and also in...

yorkpedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab World#Palestinians#Arab States#Arab Countries#Middle East Politics#Israeli Government#Political Protests#Jewish#Countless Gulf Arab#Hamas#Uae#Civil Society Groups#Diplomatic Accords#Bloodshed#Religious Tolerance#Government Efforts#Kuwait#Bahrain#Gaza Strip#Sudan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Qatar
Country
Palestine
Country
United Arab Emirates
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Egypt
Related
Middle EastCounter Punch

Prominent Grassroots Palestinian Activist Met With Blinken in Ramallah; Called For Ending Arms Sales To Israel

Prominent Grassroots Palestinian activist Issa Amro met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Deputy Assistance Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr Tuesday in Ramallah. In the meeting, which was with members of Palestinian civil society, Amro asked the Secretary of State to end unquestioned U.S. financial and diplomatic support for Israel. “I told him that without making Israel’s occupation costly, nothing will change,” Amro said. “It is a one-state reality of apartheid.”
Middle EastRepublic

Qatar pledges $500 million to support reconstruction in Gaza

JERUSALEM — The Qatari government has pledged $500 million to support reconstruction in the Gaza Strip after an 11-day war between the territory’s Hamas rulers and Israel. Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, foreign minister of the energy-rich Gulf country, made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday. “We will continue to support our brothers in Palestine in order to reach a just and lasting solution by establishing their independent state,” he wrote. Qatar has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian and development aid to Gaza in attempts to support past cease-fires with Israel.
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Blinken, Netanyahu commit to improve crisis in Gaza

Jerusalem [Israel], May 25 (ANI): After last week's ceasefire following 11 days of brutal conflict between Israel and Palestine, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday committed to improve the grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza and promulgate peace and cooperation between the two countries.
Middle EastCNN

Let this be the last Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Motaz Zahran is the Ambassador of Egypt to the United States. He formerly served as the Assistant Foreign Minister and Chief of Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — Egypt worked around the clock...
Middle Easthurriyetdailynews.com

Hamas chief voices support for Turkey’s rapprochement with Cairo

Turkey’s rapprochement with Egypt. Speaking to Habertürk news channel in an interview, Haniyeh said they considered Turkey, Egypt, Iran, and Saudi Arabia as important countries in the region, adding that Turkey’s rapprochement with the said countries would affect the Islamic world and the Palestinian cause positively. On Palestinian President Mahmoud...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Threatens to Not Accept Israel’s New Rules for Gaza

“The resistance [Hamas terror organization] will not accept new rules regarding the Gaza Strip and will go to another round of confrontation [with Israel],” the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which has good sources in Hamas, reported Tuesday morning, claiming that this message was conveyed to Israel through Egypt. The newspaper quoted...
ProtestsPosted by
Newsweek

Over 1,500 Arab-Israeli Citizens Arrested in Gaza Protests

Over 1,550 Arab-Israeli citizens were arrested over the past two weeks during the violent conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, officials said Monday, according to Turkey's Daily Sabah. Israeli police said they will continue to apprehend those suspected of "riots" and "bring them to justice." They added that "the campaign...
Middle EastThe New Yorker

The Tensions Inside a Mixed Jewish-Arab City in Israel

Faten Alzinaty was heading to the community center that she manages in the Israeli city of Lod on Sunday morning when she noticed a familiar face. “Itzik!” she called out. A police officer wearing full body armor and carrying a semi-automatic rifle approached her, and the two embraced. “We missed you,” the officer told Alzinaty, who is Arab and has lived in Lod all her life. “What’s all this?” She scanned his getup. “It’s nothing; it’s for the camera crews,” he said. He smirked uncomfortably. “Take it off,” she told him, her smile slightly fading. “It’s way too hot.”
Middle EastRepublic

The Latest: Arab League accuses Israel of ethnic cleansing

CAIRO — The Arab League Parliament has convened an extraordinary meeting in Cairo to express solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. Those in attendance at the meeting Wednesday wore traditional Palestinian black-and-white scarves in a sign of support. The Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul...
Middle EastMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lebanese acting FM steps down over remarks on Gulf Arabs, IS

BEIRUT — Lebanon's acting foreign minister stepped down on Wednesday amid a diplomatic row with Gulf Arab countries after he suggested in a TV interview this week that they had provided backing to extremists, helping the rise of the Islamic State group. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait...
Middle EastPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Media Silent on Antisemitism in The Wake of Attack on Israel

PALM BEACH, FL – Turn on your television or read the headlines today. It is impossible to ignore the bias in how the worldwide media is reporting on the attack on Israel. Here in the United States, Israel is our closest ally. The way the U.S. media is reporting makes you think this is a fair-weather friendship at best. The Washington Post, the headline today reads “Israeli airstrikes pound Gaza despite cease-fire calls” CBS News reports, “Israel continues the assault on Gaza for 2nd week as Netanyahu vows to quell Hamas rocket fire”. CNBC falls right in lockstep with the others “Israel airstrikes kill 33 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza”. If you were an alien from another planet who landed on earth and read the news reports today, you might believe that Israel was the aggressor. Instead of a nation of peace that is defending itself from attacks by terrorists. Terrorists desperate to destroy its sovereignty and freedom. It’s a backwards narrative at best, a sinister conspiracy at worst.
Middle EastReligion Dispatches

Are We Seeing the End of the ‘Good Arabs’ in Israel?

For anyone who follows the conflict in Israel/Palestine, the latest conflagration seems all too familiar. Tensions rise in the West Bank, in this case around the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem where the government is considering evicting Arab residents because of a legal claim that Jews originally resided there, thus making that property “Jewish.” This has been going on for decades but has heated up as the government has sent the case to the Israeli Supreme Court, and far-right Parliamentarians have decided to embrace this as a cause. In addition, on Laylat al Qadr, the final day of Ramadan and one of the holiest days in the Muslim calendar, there were riots in the ‘Al Aksa and Haram ‘al Sharif mosques in reaction to the impending Sheikh Jarrah evictions. The Israeli army responded by firing stun guns, rubber bullets, and tear gas on worshippers during their festival. Hamas then saw this as an opening to fire thousands of rockets into Israel. Israel responded with bombs of its own. Each claims the other started it, as if that matters. In short, déjà vu all over again.
Middle Eastthewestonforum.com

The balance between the Arab countries after normalization with Israel

The balance between the Arab countries after normalization with Israel. After the normalization of relations with Israel, a diplomatic balance began for many Arab countries with the conflict in Gaza. The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan entered into normal relations agreements with Israel since August. Now they face...
Middle EastWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

‘Second front’ for Israel: Violence among Arab citizens and Jews comes as a wartime test

JAFFA, Israel — In the ancient port city of Jaffa, where Jewish and Palestinian citizens of Israel live side by side, the ritual has taken on an ugly familiarity. Smoke rises from smoldering trash bins as young Arab men face off against Israeli police — and later on, police stand by as young Jewish men in skullcaps hurl stones toward Palestinian youths or Arab storefronts.
Middle EastThe Christian Science Monitor

In Israel, Arabs and Jews alike recoil from mob violence

Sitting on his parked motor scooter, a young man with a reddish beard, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, shares screen shots of text messages posted by Jewish extremists. Their texts call for others to join them against their Arab neighbors in the unprecedented internecine clashes ripping through the country. One...