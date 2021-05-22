Gulf Arab Citizens Are No Longer Silent And Expressed Their Anger At Israel

For anyone who follows the conflict in Israel/Palestine, the latest conflagration seems all too familiar. Tensions rise in the West Bank, in this case around the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem where the government is considering evicting Arab residents because of a legal claim that Jews originally resided there, thus making that property “Jewish.” This has been going on for decades but has heated up as the government has sent the case to the Israeli Supreme Court, and far-right Parliamentarians have decided to embrace this as a cause. In addition, on Laylat al Qadr, the final day of Ramadan and one of the holiest days in the Muslim calendar, there were riots in the ‘Al Aksa and Haram ‘al Sharif mosques in reaction to the impending Sheikh Jarrah evictions. The Israeli army responded by firing stun guns, rubber bullets, and tear gas on worshippers during their festival. Hamas then saw this as an opening to fire thousands of rockets into Israel. Israel responded with bombs of its own. Each claims the other started it, as if that matters. In short, déjà vu all over again.