Phil Foden was hailed as the best young player in the world “right now” as he starred in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night. Man City took a 2-1 lead into the second leg at the Etihad and knew they were in control of the tie, with their grip tightened early on when Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring. The Algerian scored again in the second half, triggering a PSG implosion, in what was an all-round brilliant performance from Man City to reach their first ever Champions League final.