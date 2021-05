Leeds excellently saw off Tottenham with a 3-1 win in the Premier League at Elland Road.Marcelo Bielsa’s side took the lead when Stuart Dallas lashed in a rebound following a dangerous Jack Harrison cross, but Son Hueng-min equalised with a composed finish.Spurs were unlucky not to take the lead when VAR ruled out a cheeky Harry Kane strike before Leeds regained the lead when Patrick Bamford tapped in from close range and substitute Rodrigo sealed the win.Kane scored another goal ruled out for offside and the Spurs captain hit the crossbar as the visitors tried in vain to rescue a...