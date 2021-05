The list of teams and drivers with needs for miracles in the month of May is surprisingly long. Despite being four races into the new season, it feels like the NTT IndyCar Series season is only a few days old. Yet once Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix at Indy is finished, we’ll be past the quarter-distance mark in the championship. So much has happened since Barber Motorsports Park in April, and for a few big names, a lot has already gone wrong.