NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Game One Preview: Rematch Time

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 72 game regular season, more than nine months since the Milwaukee Bucks last faced the Miami Heat with real stakes on the line, the two teams will match up once more. In what’s likely the most intriguing first round matchup on the East side of the bracket, the Bucks are hoping to prove they’ve advanced enough to topple a Heat team that took full advantage of their deficiencies last season. For Miami, they want to make up for a COVID-riddled season and defend their crown as tops in the East.

News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Good evening, Bucks fans. We made it! Tonight’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls marks the final contest of the regular season! The games are about to matter again!. For the eight people who actually read the Game Thread, allow me to thank each and every one of...
Milwaukee Bucks: Running through final day seeding scenarios

The final day of the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 2020-21 regular season is here and there is much to figure out. The biggest topic of interest is who the Bucks will face going into the start of the 2021 NBA Playoffs and even where will they ultimately stand in terms of seeding. Following their 122-108 victory over the Miami Heat Saturday night, the Bucks stand third in the East with a 46-25 record.
Milwaukee Bucks edge closer to second seed in East with defeat of Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their charge towards securing the Eastern Conference’s number two seed with a 122-108 win over the Miami Heat. Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes poured in 21 points each for the Bucks in a preview of their possible first-round play-offs encounter against the Heat, who knocked Milwaukee out of the post-season last year.
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from season series against Miami Heat

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 15: (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) The Milwaukee Bucks will face their playoff demons when they take on the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs this year. Game 1 of this highly anticipated rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals will...
Bucks look to continue surge vs. Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks close out their regular season on the road Sunday night against the host Chicago Bulls. With a victory and Brooklyn loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Bucks (46-25) will move up to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference via a tiebreaker over the Nets.
Rapid Recap: Bucks 112, Bulls 118

It was a regular season finale for the Milwaukee Bucks as they went south on I-94 to face the Chicago Bulls. Both teams had nothing to play for as Chicago was eliminated from the playoff contention and the Bucks were locked into the three seed at tip-off after the Brooklyn Nets win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Bucks F Khris Middleton (ankle) ruled out vs. Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the team's regular-season finale against the host Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Middleton, who is dealing with left ankle soreness, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 68 games this season. The 29-year-old collected 21 points, seven assists...
Bucks start fast, beat the Heat

(WNFL) – The Milwaukee Bucks started fast, outscoring Miami 44-28 in the first quarter en route to a 122-108 win over the Heat Saturday night in Milwaukee. Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes led the Bucks with 21 points each. Jrue Holiday added 20. Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18...
Bucks' Middleton to miss regular-season finale against Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will miss the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of a sore left ankle. Middleton, averaging 20.4 points, was ruled out Sunday after scoring 21 points the previous night in a win over Miami. The two-time All-Star is missing his fourth game this season.
Enhanced Box Score: Bulls 118, Bucks 112 – May 16th, 2021

The Chicago Bulls had one job. With the ability to clinch a 26.3 percent shot at a top-4 pick with a loss (the Bulls first-round pick sent to Orlando in the Vucevic trade was top-4 protected), the Bulls decided to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-106. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings did their job tonight by losing their respective games, thus creating a three-way tie in the league standings. This means the Bulls saw their 26.3 percent advantage drop … but I’m not going to speak to how much right now.
Heat blast Pistons 120-107 in season finale, will officially play Bucks in first round

On a night with few bodies available, the Miami Heat cruised past the Detroit Pistons, 120-107, in its season finale Sunday evening in Detroit, Mich. Miami finishes its COVID-shortened season with a 40-32 record and become victors in 12 of its final 16 games. The team also finish the season 8-4 in the second night of back-to-backs. The Pistons, losing their fifth straight, close their season at 20-52 — their worst winning percentage (.278) since the 1993-94 season.
Bucks hold Antetokounmpo, Middleton out of finale

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch from the Milwaukee Bucks’ lineup with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference out of reach, and Khris Middleton missed the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. The Brooklyn...
Heat to enter playoffs as East’s No. 6 seed, will face either Bucks or Nets in first round

The Miami Heat’s road back to the NBA Finals just got tougher. With the New York Knicks holding on to defeat the Boston Celtics 96-92 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, the Heat is now locked into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Regardless of the result of the Heat’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, the defending Eastern Conference champion will enter the playoffs as the sixth seed.
Bulls vs. Bucks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Chicago Bulls may be playing at home Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. They and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 9 p.m. ET May 16 at United Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Chicago has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Milwaukee and is hoping to record their first win since Dec. 26 of 2017.
Chicago Bulls finish the season at 31-41 after a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks

CHICAGO -- Before the Chicago Bulls’ final game of an unprecedented 2020-21 season — a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night — forward Thad Young took the microphone at center court to address the crowd. Much like Zach LaVine did on the first night fans were allowed back at the United Center, Young thanked the fans for their support and for enduring such a trying season.
Bucks Rest Starters, Lose Regular Season Finale

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS (WSAU) — With their playoff seeding locked in when Brooklyn beat Cleveland just before gametime, the Milwaukee Bucks rested their five starters and three top reserves and dropped a 118-112 game in Chicago. The Bucks will face the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs for...
Bucks vs Bulls 5/16/2021 Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks (46-25) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (30-41) on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI. Bucks at Bulls (-1.5, 223) The Bucks knocked off the Heat 122-108 in their last outing on Saturday. Bryn Forbes scored a team-high 21 points to lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 4.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 233 point total.
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from 118-112 loss to Chicago Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks crossed their final regular season game off the schedule Sunday night with a 118-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. However, these were not your typical Bucks as the team was without every single routine starter along with P.J. Tucker, Bryn Forbes, and Bobby Portis. They were all initially slated to play, but once word came in that they had cemented their place as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, it abruptly became a rest night for practically the entire rotation.
Bucks Beat Heat 122-108, Maintain Bid For East’s No. 2 Seed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 122-108 on Saturday night in a potential first-round playoff series preview. Jrue Holiday added 20 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who have won three straight and eight...