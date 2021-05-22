newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

Investors buying about 20% of homes in the United States

By legallysociable
legallysociable.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA story about rising home prices in small town America highlights the role of investors buying property:. Local buyers bid against one another as well as against investors who now comprise about a fifth of annual home sales nationally. Online platforms such as BiggerPockets and Fundrise make it easier for out-of-town investors to buy real estate in smaller cities across the U.S., said John Burns of California-based John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

legallysociable.com
