Prescott obit

James Addison Prescott, age 86 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2021 at his residence. Addison was born on April 16, 1935 in Chipley, Florida to Hubert Addison Prescott and Annie Lucille Watford Prescott. A lifelong resident of Chipley, Addison served in the National Guard and was employed by The State of Florida at the Department of Transportation as an engineer for over 32 years. Addison was a devoted church member at Holmes Creek Baptist Church for 68 years and he proudly proclaimed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.