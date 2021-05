Placer County progressed to the orange COVID-19 tier Tuesday after meeting the state’s criteria for two consecutive weeks. The county shifted to the red tier March 12, following an update to the tier thresholds, and has remained within the red tier due to its case rate. The change come three weeks prior to the state’s anticipated June 15 reopening, where the tiers of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy will no longer be in effect and all industries can return to usual operation with risk-reduction measures in place.