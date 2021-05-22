The SATURDAY SIX Explains Why You NEED a Cabana at Universal’s VOLCANO BAY

TouringPlans is pleased to welcome guest author Jon Self. In response to the desire for contactless options, some Universal Orlando Resort hotels have implemented a mobile check-in option for guests. This system is not available at all Universal Orlando Resort hotels, but it appears to operate well at the value and value plus resorts. During a recent stay at Cabana Bay Beach Resort, I used this feature for the first time. For me, it worked very well and smoother than my experiences at Walt Disney World resorts with their version of mobile check-in. It was also much better than the former in-person check-in at Universal Orlando, which could take 20 minutes or more. (No one enjoys driving or flying to Orlando area to then wait in a long queue even before you hit the theme parks.)