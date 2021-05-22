The SATURDAY SIX Explains Why You NEED a Cabana at Universal’s VOLCANO BAY
This week’s SATURDAY SIX takes a look at getting a cabana at VOLCANO BAY! Regular readers of this fine blog series know how much we love Universal’s Volcano Bay. Since the park opened in May of 2017, we have been regular visitors. In fact, last year I upgraded my annual pass to the highest level in order to ensure I would have no dates at Volcano Bay blocked out and could go whenever I wanted. Just walking to Volcano Bay’s main entrance, with the background music playing and the palm trees looming high all around, brings me straight to my “happy place.”touringplans.com