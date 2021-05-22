newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Let’s Flip the Switch

By David Carroll
chattanoogaradiotv.com
 3 days ago

“It was like someone flipped a switch.” That was my son in Washington, DC, reporting on what he saw last weekend as he walked the streets. “One day, everyone was wearing a mask, with no eye contact or small talk, and the next day, it was like everything was back to normal.”

chattanoogaradiotv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Funerals#Bullies#The Mask#Vcr#Dvd#Americans#Cords#Normal#Cardboard Fans#Fall#Alarms#Masks#Mask Mandates#Enemies#Eye Contact#Memory#Calendar#Store Employees#Epidemiologists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Parades
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

‘Fire: Ungh’s Quest’ Released on Switch Today

Adventure/Puzzler Fire: Ungh’s Quest comes to Switch. Fire: Ungh’s Quest is an explorative adventure set in the Stone Age, where you follow likable Neanderthal Ungh on his very important quest — to find fire. After falling asleep during his watch and getting banished from his village after letting the fire go out, he has to redeem himself by finding a new flame. He travels through the Stone Age world, experiencing a chaotically funny story and solving innovative puzzles. The story works completely without text but still delivers a funny and engaging adventure. Ten beautiful maps and a lively animated world give Fire: Ungh’s Quest a unique and charming atmosphere.
Entertainmentbtrtoday.com

Let’s Move!

One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it’s worth watching! DJ Meredith motivates you with the latest Electronica from artists like Lexlay, Basto, Greck B and so many more! Tracks like ‘Juicy’ by Anthony Bolt, Jenny Voss will help you smash your fitness goals!. “If your...
Books & Literaturetigernet.com

Re: Let's See If It Works

I was cracking up over the wine boots. Your beer tales remind me of a story that was told to me years ago. Very late in the war two Americans were scouting Germany in a jeep and came up on a whole motorized column of assorted German vehicles parked by the road. The jeep pulled right up beside the lead tank and there was a short verbal exchange between the jeep driver and the tank commander.
Cell Phonestechadvisor.com

Asus ZenFone 8 series lets you choose: to Flip or not to Flip

As the name of the latter model suggests, fans of Asus' unique approach to camera implementation can still get their fix from this year's line, however the standard 8 forgoes the range's head-turning imaging hardware in order to offer consumers powerful internals in a more compact form factor. Despite only...
Kidsunionstation.org

Let’s Play

Explore a variety of interactive environments in LET’S PLAY. A new exhibit area designed for young learners 3 and under. Let your little ones explore safely through the Babyscape, Pretend Play, Ramps & Runs and Air Play areas. Children – 3 and under – can learn about themselves and the...
ApparelPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Amazon’s Best Selling Flip Flops for Summer

Summer is just around the corner! It's time to grab a new pair of flip-flops to wear all season long! But wouldn't it be nice if they were comfortable, sturdy and affordable? This list is full of Amazon's best-selling flip flops and sandals so you're sure to find the perfect pair.
violinist.com

The Well Aging Fiddler: Let's do it, and let's do it today.

From where I’m standing, time is everything. We’ve lost a lot of people during this unprecedented time in our lives. Since I retired a few years ago, time has gone from a luxury ("The sixties are the youth of old age") to an increasingly mystical epoch in my life. If...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Nokia's 2720 V Flip Blends Smartphone Cred with Classic Design

Nokia continues its journey to bring classic cellphone design packed with lite smartphone features with the Nokia 2720 V Flip, available later this year. Nokia finally revealed plans to bring its classic flip phone to the United States with the 2720 V Flip. PCMag reports that the upcoming device will run off KaiOS, a mobile operating system originally derived from the old Firefox OS.
Cell Phoneshypebeast.com

Nokia's 2720 Flip Phone Is Finally Arriving Stateside

Back in 2019, HMD created the retro Nokia 2720 Flip for its nostalgic fans, but the device never reached the United States. Luckily, this is now about to change. Starting at the end of this month, the 2720 Flip will be offered stateside by Verizon for a price tag of just $80 USD. The device itself carries a modest 2.8-inch screen that flips down when the phone’s not in use, closing onto the physical keypad, paired with a display on the exterior which shows information like the time, caller ID or other notifications you’re getting. Of course, HMD also gave the retro mobile phone a few welcome upgrades with more modern functionality, such as 4G connectivity, a web browser, access to apps such as Facebook and WhatsApp, and even Google Assistant. Its simplicity also means you’ll have a greatly extended battery life compared to current smartphones.
FitnessMindBodyGreen

A Hypnotist's Favorite Meditation For Calming The Mind Before Bed

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. On average, it takes people anywhere from five to 20 minutes to fall asleep—but if you're dealing with a restless mind before bed, a 20-minute wind-down can sound like a pipe dream.
Skin CareMedicineNet.com

What Is Beauty Sleep?

We all know the story. Sleeping Beauty slept for 100 years, and when she woke, she was still as youthful as she was when she had fallen asleep. The magic of sleep kept her aging woes at bay. Today, scientists have discovered that there may be a grain of truth...
Yogamediafeed.org

This nighttime routine can help you sleep better. Really

Stressful times call for simple and easy self-care strategies—which may be why night affirmations for sleep are surging in popularity. Night affirmations, aka bedtime affirmations, are positive statements you can quietly say to yourself, write out, or repeat in your head to support a good night’s sleep. If your wind-down...
Skin Carereadwrite.com

5 Self-Care Beauty Treatments to Try in 2021

We are near to the summer months — we seemingly have some peace of mind about COVID. From the global pandemic to countless other issues, we finally have a fresh start in the new business quarter. We can take our “mental reset” to make this time better than last year’s.
trailrunnermag.com

Bust Imposter Syndrome For Better Trail Running

We’ve all felt it before – that sense of “I don’t belong here.” If you’ve ever stepped up to a startline feeling like you somehow faked your way there and you don’t actually have what it takes to get this thing done, then you’ve experienced imposter syndrome. As with many dysfunctional thought patterns like this, it can be helpful to start by recognizing you’re not the only one who feels this way. Normalizing the experience allows you to approach the issue with self-compassion, acceptance, and a desire to change the behavior rather than with shame and frustration that you’re experiencing it in the first place.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

Here's How Much Water You Should Actually Be Drinking

After a tough workout or spending all day in the sun, nothing quenches your thirst like a cold glass of water. Sure, you can also have different types of fruit juices or sports drinks, but there's something so satisfying about taking a big sip of just pure water. According to Healthline, there's also a variety of reasons we need to be drinking it that include flushing out waste, balancing our body temperature, and helping our brain to function properly. If that's not reason enough to enjoy some H2O, it can also help you to lose weight and even help to fight off illness. Sounds like it's pretty positive overall, however, it is possible to have too much of a good thing.