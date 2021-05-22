AAPI Montclair Lantern Festival Time Offers Moment to Remember and Reflect
AAPI Montclair held its first ever Lantern Festival for Justice and Remembrance Friday night at Edgemont Park. There was a performance by Montclair Orchestra members, and speakers including Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, Montclair Councilor At Large Bob Russo, Montclair Schools Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Ponds, Bishop Carlye Hughes, Alice Young, Khyati Joshi, and AAPI’s founding members Julie Kim and Linda Kow. Russo spoke about appointments of Asian Americans to town advisory committees; Dr. Ponds spoke to issues of diversity and inclusion in Montclair Public Schools and addressed concerns raised by AAPI students and families.baristanet.com