AAPI Montclair Lantern Festival Time Offers Moment to Remember and Reflect

World/Inferno Friendship Society frontman Jack Terricloth has died at the age of 50, the band announced on its website and social media:. “We are devastated to say that our guiding spirit, instigator, inciter — the person who, to most of us, lived under the name Jack Terricloth — has left us for the astral plane. We will be working on plans for a celebration of his extraordinary life. For now, we want to thank Jack for inspiring this remarkable community — something more than simply band, family, or scene — which changed the lives of so many people in ways which are hard to articulate, and which is perhaps the most enduring part of his legacy. Please raise a glass of your choice in his memory; we shall not see his like again.”