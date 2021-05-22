newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montclair, NJ

AAPI Montclair Lantern Festival Time Offers Moment to Remember and Reflect

By Baristanet Staff
baristanet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAAPI Montclair held its first ever Lantern Festival for Justice and Remembrance Friday night at Edgemont Park. There was a performance by Montclair Orchestra members, and speakers including Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, Montclair Councilor At Large Bob Russo, Montclair Schools Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Ponds, Bishop Carlye Hughes, Alice Young, Khyati Joshi, and AAPI’s founding members Julie Kim and Linda Kow. Russo spoke about appointments of Asian Americans to town advisory committees; Dr. Ponds spoke to issues of diversity and inclusion in Montclair Public Schools and addressed concerns raised by AAPI students and families.

baristanet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikie Sherrill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lantern Festival#Montclair Public Schools#Community#Justice#Asian Americans#Anti Asian#Instagram#The Montclair Orchestra#Montclair Councilor#Remembrance Friday Night#Lanterns#Town Advisory Committees#Speakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
Montclair, NJbaristanet.com

Montclair Comes Together For First Annual Disability Pride Parade

Montclair’s first annual Disability Pride Parade and rally was such a big success that plans are in the works for next year’s event. “We are so grateful to everyone who came out to support the disability community. The event showed how far we have come but also how much further we need to go as a society when it cones to civil rights,” said Montclair’s Alma Schneider, founder of the Montclair Friday Group who organized the event.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

At disability parade, Montclair is ‘proud to know everybody’

About 100 people marched from Heningburg Field to Rand Park on Sunday as part of Montclair’s first annual Disability Pride parade. Organized by the Montclair Friday Group, a support group for special needs families, the parade was an effort to address what participants saw as a lack of community recognition of Autism Awareness Month — which occurs in April — this year.
Montclair, NJMontclarion

PHOTO ESSAY: President Cole Bids Montclair State Farewell

As the spring semester winds down, so does President Susan Cole’s tenure as president of Montclair State University. On Wednesday, Cole made an invitation-only speech to faculty and staff at the amphitheater adjacent to the Alexander Kasser Theater. During the speech, Cole quoted Geoffrey Chaucer’s “Legend of Good Women” as...
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Bon Jovi drive-in concert: Everything you need to know, where to see it in NJ, NY and PA

Let's rock — at the movies. It's Bon Jovi at more than 400 drive-in theaters, outdoor venues and movie theaters across North America on Saturday, May 22. The band will play the classics as they were filmed on April 29 at the Paramount Theatre on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A handful of fans and curious passers-by asked security guards and techs around the Paramount about what was going on inside at the theater that day. A street full of production trucks on Ocean Avenue was a hint it was something big.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

46 viewpoints of an experience at Studio Montclair’s open juried show

Despite the hurdles posed by COVID-19, Studio Montclair has pulled through and is now running one of its largest exhibits — “ViewPoints 2021.”. “We’ve all been through quite a year,” Studio Montclair’s executive director, Susanna Baker, said. “COVID presented many obstacles. Art changes the way you see things and puts you in someone else’s shoes, so art can play a big role in making people understand each other.”
njarts.net

Jack Terricloth, frontman of World/Inferno Friendship Society, dies at 50

World/Inferno Friendship Society frontman Jack Terricloth has died at the age of 50, the band announced on its website and social media:. “We are devastated to say that our guiding spirit, instigator, inciter — the person who, to most of us, lived under the name Jack Terricloth — has left us for the astral plane. We will be working on plans for a celebration of his extraordinary life. For now, we want to thank Jack for inspiring this remarkable community — something more than simply band, family, or scene — which changed the lives of so many people in ways which are hard to articulate, and which is perhaps the most enduring part of his legacy. Please raise a glass of your choice in his memory; we shall not see his like again.”
Montclair, NJbaristanet.com

Baristanet Profile: Kyra Peralte

Where did you grow up? Richmond, VA (Northside) How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion?. I’m creator of The Traveling Diary, a physical journal that is traveling from woman to woman across the globe collecting handwritten stories, moments, and anything they want to share with other women. Women sign up to receive the diary by joining a snail mail queue at The Traveling Diary site. When they receive the diary, it is filled with stories written by other women they’ve never met. They keep it for 3 days, adding their own stories, and mailing it to the next participant. It has reached participants from the US and beyond to places like Australia, the UK, Canada, Portugal, South Africa and Turkey and counting. The Washington Post just covered it. If this resonates with you, sign up! (There’s also a Kickstarter!)
Montclair, NJnjarts.net

‘Tiny Beautiful Things,’ presented virtually by George Street Playhouse, tackles big, ugly problems

It seems insufficient to call “Dear Sugar,” a series of posts that Cheryl Strayed wrote for the website therumpus.net from 2010 to 2012, an advice column. Yes, Strayed dispensed advice to anonymous letter writers under the Sugar pseudonym. But she often went off on tangents with stories from her own life, and philosophical reflections, lacing both with wry humor. “Dear Sugar” was part advice column, part memoir.
City Of Orange, NJbaristanet.com

#SocialDistance Arts & Entertainment: May 13–16

This week’s Arts & Entertainment at home column is sponsored by Kate McDonough. A social distance weekend doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy arts & entertainment this weekend!. Here’s your guide to the latest social distance events to enjoy this weekend:. Live Stream Music & Theater. Luna Stage presents 2.2 Square...
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Montclair’s Bellevue Theatre to reopen in fall

After being shuttered since 2017, the Bellevue Theatre will open later this year, owners are expected to announce Thursday. At noon, Bellevue Theatre President Doreen Sayegh — representing her father, owner Jesse Sayegh — will be at the theater to announce plans for reopening the historic cinema following renovation, repair and refurbishment of the former movie palace and Montclair landmark.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Señora is letting the next hero teachers take over (Letter)

Next month, the Montclair school district will lose one of the great ones to retirement — Maria González-Block. She happens to be my wife. She’s also one of my heroes. Not because she’s been a spectacular life partner (she has), but because she’s been a teacher of heroic measure — daring, self-sacrificing and powerfully effective.