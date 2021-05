Anyone who has opened a bottle of wine only to end up with the bottom third of the bottle left over knows it's hard to know what to do with it. Unless you're planning to finish off the bottle within the next day or two, the wine will oxidize and won't taste the same as when you first opened it (via Decanter). Though this handy new trick isn't a great solution for high quality bottles that you really want to savor and enjoy, it is an amazing hack for extending the life of your run-of-the-mill bottles for casual sipping.