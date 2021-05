DENVER – Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel exited Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies after two innings because of a left heel contusion. Senzel ran into the wall in center field in the bottom of the first inning as he attempted to catch a deep line drive from Rockies first baseman Connor Joe, which may have been the cause of the injury. Senzel couldn't come up with the catch and fell to the ground after hitting the wall. Joe ended up with an RBI double for the game's first run.