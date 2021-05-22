Cubby Bookshelf - Large

My wife is a crafter, and her room is chockful of material for projects planned and projects waiting to be inspired. Our house is not a large house, and I had this desire to give her some organization. She already had a cubby bookshelf similar to this one, but that was store bought. I have only recently begun building things in my retirement, and I wanted to give her something that was me. It turned out nice, if a little wobbly, but I fixed that with a couple diagonal cross pieces across the back. It fit the space we had perfectly. The important thing is she loves it, and has (obviously) filled it up nicely.