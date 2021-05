KYLE VANDERLIP has been named new director of the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning by Finger Lakes Health. She replaces Kathy Brown Ryrko, who served as director of the center since it opened in 1989 and is now retiring. Vanderlip earned her master’s degree in school counseling from the University of Rochester and earned her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, with a concentration in education, from St. John Fisher College, near Rochester. Prior to joining Finger Lakes Health, she was the director of KinderCare Education, near Rochester. Vanderlip was formally known as Kyle Simon and has recently returned to the area.