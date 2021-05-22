newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Verona, MO

Verona trying to recover from flood

By Mike Gervais mgnews@monett-times.com
Monett Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith flood waters receding from Monday night’s storm, Verona is taking stock and attempting to clean up the damage and make repairs. Mayor Joseph Heck is estimating damages will total in the millions, with the city’s sewer plant completely flooded and non-operational, several homes destroyed or damaged from floodwaters and streets damaged throughout town.

www.monett-times.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Verona, MO
Local
Missouri Government
County
Lawrence County, MO
Lawrence County, MO
Government
City
Marionville, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#City Limits#Flood Damage#Storm Damage#Water Damage#Fire Damage#The County Commissioners#Verona Rural Fire#The Red Cross#Bcp Ingredients#Purdy Fire Department#Verona Residents#Verona City Officials#Verona Officials#Flood Victims#Flood Waters#City Crews#Repairs#Fema Relief Funds#Damaged Equipment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Red Cross
Related
Missouri Statekttn.com

Unemployment rates in northern Missouri fluctuate slightly in March

Grundy County’s unemployment rate has dropped from what it was in February. The March jobless rate for Grundy County is 3.4% which is one-half of a percentage point less than February. That’s the same difference in the rate when compared to March of 2020. The most recent rate is based on 148 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,300.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes three to lieutenant

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions. Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021. Ballard was appointed to the Patrol...
Missouri StateKFVS12

Nearly 100K southeast Mo. residents fully vaccinated

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly 100,000 people in southeast Missouri are now fully vaccinated. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 99,978 are fully vaccinated as of Monday, May 17, that’s about 23.2 percent. Statewide, 32.9 percent are fully vaccinated. As of Monday, a total of 128,006...
Pierce City, MOMonett Times

News in brief

Camp Barnabas is coming back for the 2021 summer. In addition to facility improvements, the camp is implementing a staggered, drive-through arrival plan and alternating activity schedules. Those who would like to sign up as a camper, missionary volunteer or summer staffer still have time to do so by visiting CampBarnabas.org.
Barry County, MOMonett Times

New COVID cases stay in single digits

Nearly half of adults in Missouri have initiated vaccinations. Barry County added 8 new COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases in the last week, and at least 1-in-4 of the county’s residents have now had at least one vaccine. According to the Barry County Health Department and Barry County Office of Emergency Management,...
Monett, MOMonett Times

Sales tax pandemic bubble ending

First widespread drop since last April reflects more typical trend. After 12 months of surging sales tax payments stemming from lack of travel due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the golden bubble of constantly rising revenues from very local sales came to an end in April. Only five of the...
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Ozark, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Newton; Ozark; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT Sunday. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Branson, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Forsyth and Highlandville. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 13 at Pine Run northwest of Galena, Route BB at Crane Creek 2 miles north of Elsey, Route AA, 2 miles north of Galena, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route CC at Spring Creek south of Hurley and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri West Central Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 PM CDT Sunday. * At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Greenfield, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Jasper, Golden City, Liberal and Sheldon. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Route K at Turnback Creek west of Everton, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Highway 126 at The Spring River 3 miles north of Jasper, Route H at The Spring River just west of Jasper and Route AA at White Oak Creek north of Plew.
Lawrence County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 13:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 04:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Lawrence The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, River gauges still show some elevated streamflows across the advisory area. Additionally, multiple low water crossings are still flooded in Douglas and Wright Counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Douglas, Greene, Lawrence, Stone, Taney, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Greene; Lawrence; Stone; Taney; Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 500 PM CDT Sunday. * At 1057 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooded low water crossings from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville. This advisory replaces the previous Flood Advisories that were in effect for the region.
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Three injured in area vehicle accidents

An Illinois man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 4 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 44, about 3 miles west of Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Eduardo Velazquez, 27, of Palatine, Illinois, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries. He...