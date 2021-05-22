Verona trying to recover from flood

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri West Central Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 PM CDT Sunday. * At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Greenfield, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Jasper, Golden City, Liberal and Sheldon. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Route K at Turnback Creek west of Everton, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Highway 126 at The Spring River 3 miles north of Jasper, Route H at The Spring River just west of Jasper and Route AA at White Oak Creek north of Plew.