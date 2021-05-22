newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

2021 Indy GP Recap

By Caleb Hatch
WOWO News
 3 days ago

This week’s episode: A recap of the GMR Grand Prix won by Rinus VeeKay. Plus, the series extends its deal with title sponsor NTT, a bizarre start to practice on Thursday and our predictions for pole and who gets bumped during Indy 500 qualifying. New Track Record is a weekly...

www.wowo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rinus Veekay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Indycar Racing#Track Record#Indy Gp#Google Play Music#Indycar Racing#This Week#Predictions#Pole#Title Sponsor Ntt#Hosts Caleb Hatch#Race By Race Breakdowns#Bizarre#Gmr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Google
News Break
Sports
Related
Indianapolis, INFox 59

Indy Summer Learning Labs

Local organization is helping students who got behind during remote learning for free. Hoosier Heroes: Indianapolis EMS paramedic leads by example for his team and the community.
MotorsportsYardbarker

Watch: 2020 Remix: GMR GP

It’s GMR Grand Prix race week. Let’s kick it back to 2020, when Scott Dixon didn’t start on top but he sure did finish there.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

Monaco has always been notoriously difficult for drivers to pass at, but the bigger, wider cars used since 2017 have exacerbated the issue. F1 is set to introduce its first sprint races into weekends later this year, planned for Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos, but the Monaco format has gone unchanged.
Motorsportsracintoday.com

Grosjean On Pole For Indy GP

Former Formula One regular Romain Grosjean generated headlines across the motorsports world Friday by qualifying on-pole for this afternoon’s NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road-course. Grosjean earned his first NTT P1 Award in his third series start via a lap of 1 minute, 9.4396-seconds/126.447...
Motorsportsracer.com

Montoya's IndyCar return off to a rough start at Indy GP

Juan Pablo Montoya’s first day back competing in the NTT IndyCar Series after an absence of 1,447 days did not go according to plan. The 1999 CART champion and two-time Indy 500 winner endured three complicated sessions in the No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevy, with the final outing in qualifying leaving the Colombian in a contemplative state after ending up 25th.
Indianapolis, INspeedwaymedia.com

Rinus VeeKay opens up Indianapolis speedweeks with Indy GP victory

With the Indianapolis 500 right around the corner, many drivers are and were hoping to start the two-week stretch off right with a victory. Insert Neatherlands driver Rinus VeeKay driving for Ed Carpenter Racing, who gained his first IndyCar victory after starting seventh and leading 33 of the 85 scheduled laps.
Workoutslawrentian.com

A review of the 2021 Indy Pro

This past weekend saw the return of major professional bodybuilding shows for the first time in 2021 with the Indy Pro. Hosted in Indianapolis, this show serves as a qualifying show for the Mr. Olympia, the premier show in all of men’s professional bodybuilding. The winner would qualify directly for the 2021 Mr. Olympia, while those finishing in other top positions would earn points toward qualifying themselves, with 2nd place taking 4 points, third 3 and so on. As such, there was a lot on the line in Indy, and the show didn’t disappoint. Several compelling stories came out of the show in both the Men’s Open and 212 divisions. Here’s what went down: 
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Indycar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean for comfortable maiden win

The Ed Carpenter Racing driver pounced on IndyCar rookie Grosjean on the 45th lap with warmer, softer tyres, relegating the ex-Formula 1 driver to second place. Having unleashed his latent pace on the opening stint to rise from his starting berth of seventh, VeeKay had cycled out in a net fourth after the first round of stops were completed.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

IndyCar GP Indy: Grid order, starting tire choice

1 51 Romain Grosjean (R) Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda Alternate. 2 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet Alternate. 4 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda Alternate. 5 3 Scott McLaughlin (R) Team Penske-Chevrolet Alternate. 6 20 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet Alternate. 7 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet Primary.
Indianapolis, INracer.com

Rossi leads opening Indy GP practice

Rinus VeeKay led all but two minutes of the opening practice session for the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis, holding a scant 0.0019s over Josef Newgarden…until Alexander Rossi shot to the top with a lap of 1m09.8784s. As most of the field installed fresh tires in the waning moments of...
Motorsportsplanetf1.com

British GP qualifying moved to Friday evening

Formula 1’s first weekend trialling a new format will feature a Friday evening qualifying session at the British Grand Prix. Sprint Qualifying is being introduced as an experiment this season, with Silverstone the first of three venues to include competitive action on all three days of the race weekend. July...
MotorsportsMidland Daily News

Hamilton, Verstappen continue F1 rivalry at Monaco GP

MONACO (AP) — After four close races between Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and title rival Max Verstappen, the tension looks set to keep rising at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix. Hamilton is aiming for a record eighth F1 title to move one ahead of Michael Schumacher, and he leads...
Motorsportsracer.com

Harvey's promising Indy GP fades with disastrous pit stop

He made a great start on his favorite track and was holding down second despite being on the harder black tires for the first stint. Not only did it look like another podium at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course Saturday for Jack Harvey, but that first victory certainly seemed possible.
Motorsportsracer.com

Malukas regains Indy Lights points lead with Indy win

David Malukas moved back atop the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires point standings with his third victory of the young season for HMD Motorsports. The teenager had to work hard for his laurels, though, as a late challenge from Toby Sowery (Juncos Racing) ended with the pair separated by just 0.0283s at the checkered flag on the Indianapolis Grand Prix road course. Alex Peroni (Carlin) and Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Autosport) also were in close contention at the end of a thrilling 35-lap race.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

IndyCar GP Indy: Newgarden edges VeeKay, Power in FP2

Double IndyCar champion Newgarden lapped the 2.439-mile road course circuit in 1m09.332s on Firestone’s softer compound tyres to duck underneath the 1m09.878s set by first practice pace-setter Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport). With higher track temperatures than in the morning session, times on the primary Firestone tires initially didn’t dip beneath...