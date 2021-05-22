2021 Indy GP Recap

This past weekend saw the return of major professional bodybuilding shows for the first time in 2021 with the Indy Pro. Hosted in Indianapolis, this show serves as a qualifying show for the Mr. Olympia, the premier show in all of men’s professional bodybuilding. The winner would qualify directly for the 2021 Mr. Olympia, while those finishing in other top positions would earn points toward qualifying themselves, with 2nd place taking 4 points, third 3 and so on. As such, there was a lot on the line in Indy, and the show didn’t disappoint. Several compelling stories came out of the show in both the Men’s Open and 212 divisions. Here’s what went down: