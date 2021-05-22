Lady Cubs reflect on season

Students across the Monett school district will see several new faces when classes resume in the fall. Certified staff joining the district his year are: Rebecca Anton, middle school social studies and science teacher; Bobbie Augspurger, high school alternative academy and Missouri Options for at-risk students 17 years of age and older; Sharon Blackburn, middle school special education teacher; Joshua Brown, Central Park Elementary and intermediate school music teacher; Joseph Dankleson, high school credit recovery and social studies teacher, and success teacher; Karly Drake, instructional coach; Amanda Jones, second-grade teacher; Matthew Kieweit, high school social studies and speech and debate instructor; McKenzie Cramer, second-grade teacher; Gabby Martin, intermediate special education teacher; Melanie Mayberry, high school science; Sydnee Reyling, second-grade teacher; Mareena Snarey third-grade teacher; Wendy Stewart, middle and high school assistant band and choir director; Travis Vanhorn, the newly created position of elementary school counselor; and Samantha Wilson, elementary school teacher.