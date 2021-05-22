Lady Cubs reflect on season

The Monett baseball team (11-10) snagged a late lead and defeated Mt. Vernon 3-1 on Thursday. The Cubs were down 1-0 in the top of the sixth when Doss Nation singled to score Cole Davis, then Marcus Young grounded to score Miles Laning and Tanner Wright grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Estin McBroom. Nation and Young each collected two hits to lead Monett. McBroom earned the victory on the mound, allowing 3 hits and 1 run over four innings, striking out 8 and walking zero. Daniel Geiss recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for Monett. the Cubs totaled seven hits in the game. Monett earned the No. 3 seed in Class 4, District 11 and will face Hollister on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Aurora.