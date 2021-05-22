News in brief

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleLawrence County Emergency Services is requesting citizens and businesses to update their contact information for emergency response purposes as many names and phone numbers are out of date and have not been updated since established. Providing this new information can assist first responders with contacting residents during an emergency. For example, if the resident is away from their home and there is a fire. Forms to update contact information are available at lawrencecountymo.org and may be returned to lawemd@hotmail.com.

