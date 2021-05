District baseball tournaments will see their first pitches this week, as all four local teams play between Saturday and Tuesday. Monett earned the No. 3 seed in Class 4, District 11 and will face Hollister on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Aurora. Pierce City is the No. 4 seed in Class 3, District 11 and will face Southwest at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Clever. Verona earned the No. 6 seed and plays No. 3 Marionville in the Class 2 District 7 Tournament on Saturday at noon in Purdy. Purdy is the No. 2 seed in the Class 2, District 7 Tournament, hosting the winner of No. 6 Verona and No. 3 Marionville at 7 p.m. on Monday in Purdy.