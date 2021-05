Steven Paul Ross, 64, of Mt. Vernon, died at 2:55 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at the Lawrence County Manor in Mt. Vernon. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, May 24, at St. Susanne Catholic Church in Mt. Vernon with a Catholic Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Campground Cemetery in Chesapeake.