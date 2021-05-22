For whom the bell tolls

NEAR ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Summer is right around the corner, which means kids will be out of school and camp will be in session for YMCA Camp Wakonda in Lawrence County. This summer the camp is allowing 75% capacity compared to 50% last summer. Camp Director Dean Maczka says campers will have their temperature taken when they arrive to camp and every morning. The dorms hold 12 campers, but this year only 8 campers will be allowed inside. Campers aren’t required to wear face masks but if they feel comfortable they can. All counselors will be masking up around campers.