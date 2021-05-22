newsbreak-logo
Monett, MO

For whom the bell tolls

Monett Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few clouds and raindrops couldn’t dim the joy of Hailey Vincente, one of the second grade students at Monett Elementary School, who had the opportunity to ring the bell in front of the school in recognition of the last day of class for the 2020-2021 academic year, as well as “graduating” to Central Park Elementary School when classes resume in the fall.

