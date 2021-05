Gentlemen, my purpose for this greeting is to request your consideration of recognizing one of Monett’s heroes. James V. Ballay, a 1967 graduate from Monett High School, was killed in action in the spring of 1970 while on patrol in Cambodia. Jimmy, as he was known, was but a few days short of completing his tour of duty. Sadly, his return to Monett was with an honor guard who helped his family bury him.