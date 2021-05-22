newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

How to Watch Live Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Preview

By Ben Macaluso, more posts
fubo.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready all this weekend to see qualifying and who wins the pole position for next week's for the Indianapolis 500. Watch on NBC and NBCSN. A week before the big race, 35 drivers will be fighting for 33 spots during the Indianapolis 500 Qualifying. This will be the 105th edition of the Indy 500 and this one is set to make some history before the storied race even begins. That's because this race will include a team that is comprised of mostly women. That is the No. 16 car drove by Simona De Silvestro. The team is 70 percent women which also includes the owner and crew. Only nine women have driven in the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing."

www.fubo.tv
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takuma Sato
Person
Conor Daly
Person
Charlie Kimball
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Sebastien Bourdais
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Marco Andretti
Person
Simon Pagenaud
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Pietro Fittipaldi
Person
Helio Castroneves
Person
Sage Karam
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Max Chilton
Person
Dalton Kellett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Indycar Racing#Live Stream#Race#Tv Channel#Indycar Racing#Pato O Ward#Nascar Races#Nbcsn Sunday#Pole Position#Fubotv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
Indianapolis, INspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES INDIANAPOLIS 500: IT IS GO TIME! PREPARATIONS BEGIN IN EARNEST FOR “THE GREATEST SPECTACLE IN RACING”

DETROIT (May 17, 2021) – Fresh off two NTT INDYCAR SERIES victories in a row, Chevrolet drivers turn their attention to the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval and “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”. Practice for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins Tuesday, May 18. Chevrolet’s 18-car Indianapolis 500...
Indianapolis, INsandiegouniontribune.com

Column: Andrettis adjust as the family legacy winds down

INDIANAPOLIS — The day after Marco Andretti put his car on the pole for the Indianapolis 500 — 51 years after his grandfather scored the only Andretti win in the only race that matters to the iconic family — the third-generation racer dismissed any idea of a curse at the historic track.
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

BorgWarner Rolling Jackpot For Indy 500 Hits $380,000

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the lesser-known prizes on the entry form for the 105th Indianapolis 500 could pay off in a big way for defending winning Takuma Sato. It’s BorgWarner’s $380,000 Rolling Jackpot and is available to a driver if he wins back-to-back Indianapolis 500s. It’s a prize that has...
Indianapolis, INMotorsport.com

$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato

Every year BorgWarner adds $20,000 to a bonus prize it started in 1995 for a driver who can win the Indy 500 in back-to-back years, but only once has it been paid out – to Helio Castroneves in 2002. The Brazilian star won $160,000, and the fund returned to $20,000...
Indianapolis, INracer.com

RACER's 2021 Indianapolis 500 resource guide

SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern):. 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Rookie Orientation and Refreshers. 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Veterans and all who’ve completed ROP/Refresher requirements. WEDNESDAY, MAY 19. 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Open practice. THURSDAY, MAY 20. 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Open practice. FRIDAY, MAY 21, FAST FRIDAY.
Indianapolis, INaftermarketnews.com

BorgWarner’s $380K Rolling Indy 500 Jackpot Up For Grabs

BorgWarner is once again increasing the anticipation of the Indianapolis500 outcome with its rolling jackpot, now sitting at $380,000, at stake. The prize money payout will go to the next back-to-back Indianapolis 500 winner, with Takuma Sato in the driver’s seat this year to claim the jackpot if he makes it to victory circle. Every year, the company adds an additional $20,000 to the hefty prize money; if there is not a back-to-back victory for the winning driver, the funds get rolled over to the following year’s race.
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

Safety template works at IMS

I really didn’t know what to expect this past Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After all, while they’ve taken every precaution to make the Cathedral of Motorsports safe, it’s ultimately up to the race fans who pass through the gate to be responsible for their own health and safety during this ongoing pandemic.
Coldwater, MIwtvbam.com

Monday marks 25th anniversary of Scott Brayton’s death during Indy 500 practice

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It was 25 years ago Monday that Coldwater native Scott Brayton lost his life in a crash during practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After winning his second straight pole for the 1996 Indianapolis 500, the 37-year-old Brayton was making a practice run in a backup car on May 17, 1996 when a right rear tire deflated, causing the car to go into a spin.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Victory Field capacity to increase for June games

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The crowd at Victory Field will soon be growing. The Indianapolis Indians have announced the ballpark will operate at 50% capacity beginning in June, after starting the season earlier in May at 25%. The Indians will have two homestands totaling 12 games from June 1-6...
Indiana StateTheHDRoom

Indiana vs Marshall Soccer Live Stream: Watch Online for Free

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The 2021 NCAA Division 1 College Cup final pits unranked Marshall against #3 Indiana for the NCAA soccer championship. The Hoosiers are seeking their ninth title overall while Marshall has never secured a men’s soccer national championship.
Indianapolis, INindianapolismotorspeedway.com

GMR Grand Prix Fans Encouraged To ‘Plan Ahead’ with IMS.com

Fans attending the GMR Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 14-15 are encouraged to “Plan Ahead” through IMS.com/PlanAhead, an interactive web page that serves as a home base for fans headed to the track this weekend. The “Plan Ahead” page features detailed information about...