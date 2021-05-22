How to Watch Live Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Preview

Get ready all this weekend to see qualifying and who wins the pole position for next week's for the Indianapolis 500. Watch on NBC and NBCSN. A week before the big race, 35 drivers will be fighting for 33 spots during the Indianapolis 500 Qualifying. This will be the 105th edition of the Indy 500 and this one is set to make some history before the storied race even begins. That's because this race will include a team that is comprised of mostly women. That is the No. 16 car drove by Simona De Silvestro. The team is 70 percent women which also includes the owner and crew. Only nine women have driven in the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing."