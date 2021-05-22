newsbreak-logo
Alexandra Ford English Is the Ford Family’s First Woman to Join the Automaker’s Board

Cover picture for the articleAt 33, Alexandra Ford English is the same age as her great-great-grandfather was when he met Thomas Edison, setting into motion a series of events that helped to catapult Ford to the gigantic company it is today. Currently, the automaker employs about 87,000 people in the U.S. alone, and the company is worth billions of dollars. It's a big job to oversee, and at least one Ford has served on the board of directors from the start. Until the most recent vote that cemented Ford English's spot on the board, however, none of the women in the family have served in that position. Ford Motors has had and continues to have a number of women on the board, but this is the first time a Ford woman has stepped in.

