Pala, CA Fox Raceway 1 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. It’s a pretty simple situation. The new young hot shot from the 250 class jumps up to the 450 and shows speed immediately. Fast qualifying laps. Speed in the races. But also, crashes. That has, for better or worse, been the case now with Chase Sexton just like it has been for so many others. Sexton jumped into 450 racing for the first time at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener last year, and the two-time 250SX East Region Champion took the fastest 450 qualifying time at the opener. Then, he crashed in the race. He was fast throughout the summer and ultimately logged an overall win at the season finale at the Fox Raceway National in California.