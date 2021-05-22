newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

How to watch Indy 500 qualifying Saturday and Sunday

By NBC Sports Staff
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe starting grid for the 105th Indy 500 will be set over the course of two days at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and NBC Sports will have qualifying covered on Peacock Premium, NBC and NBCSN with nearly 15 hours of live TV coverage. Coverage will begin with a one-hour practice Saturday...

motorsports.nbcsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Letarte
Person
Paul Tracy
Person
Takuma Sato
Person
Townsend Bell
Person
Leigh Diffey
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Marco Andretti
Person
Jimmie Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Nascar On Nbc#Indianapolis 500#Nascar Cup Series#Sunday Times#Race#Peacock Premium#The Last Row Shootout#Indy#The Peacock Pit Box#Indycar#Nbcsports Com#Peacock 2 P M#Peacock 3 P M Sun#Peacock 1 P M#Qualifying Nbcsn#Play#Live Tv Coverage#Nbc Sports App#Start Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Plenty of Surprises From First Day of Indy 500 Qualifying

The nine drivers who will by vying for the Indianapolis 500 pole on Sunday are Scott Dixon, Colton Herta, Tony Kanaan, Ed Carpenter, Rinus VeeKay, Helio Castroneves, Alex Palou, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marcus Ericson. Dixon was quickest on Saturday with a speed of 231.828 mph. Five drivers, including Will Power...
Boston, MAPosted by
NESN

How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Coverage Saturday On NESN Networks

Boston sports action will reach a boiling point Saturday, and NESN networks will bring you as close to the action as possible. The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels will play the second contest of their three-game series at Fenway Park. NESN will air Red Sox-Angels in full, starting at 3 p.m. ET with pregame coverage. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out immediately.
Indianapolis, INNBC Sports

Will Power smacks the wall on final lap of qualifying but still makes Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Will Power survived a smack with the wall Sunday to make the field for the 105th Indy 500 after a pressure-packed Last Row Shootout qualifying. The Team Penske driver, who won at the Brickyard in 2018, left a large black tire mark on the SAFER barrier at the exit of Turn 2 with his No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet as he tried to squeeze every ounce of speed from the last of his four laps around the 2.5-mile oval. Despite his car being out of alignment from the impact, Power never lifted off the throttle through the final two turns at more than 225 mph.
Indianapolis, INwestplainsdailyquill.net

Power saves Penske from Indy 500 qualifying embarrassment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Will Power was wide open around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, unwilling to let off the gas, even when he brushed his car against the wall. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Indianapolis, INwcn247.com

De Silvestro comes up short on 1st day of Indy qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simona de Silvestro will be one of five drivers vying for the final three starting spots in this year's Indianapolis 500 when qualifications resume Sunday. The Swiss driver made three attempts on the first day of qualifications. Each of her four-lap averages was too slow to be locked into one of the top 30 spots. But de Silvestro's attempt to get Paretta Autosport, a new predominantly female team, into the May 30 race did bring some drama to the track. She pulled out of pit lane with 12 seconds left in the session before failing to qualify.
Speedway, INPosted by
FanSided

IndyCar: 2021 Indy 500 – Full Saturday qualifying results

IndyCar’s Saturday qualifying session for the 105th running of the Indy 500 is in the books, setting the stage for Sunday’s two sessions. The first qualifying session for the 105th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is in the books, with all 35 drivers on the entry list for the biggest IndyCar race of the year having made at least one four-lap qualifying run earlier today.
Indianapolis, INFrankfort Times

Penske's problems continue even after Indy qualifying ends

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Team Penske hoped it could turn the corner on a dreadful Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend after Will Power locked up the No. 32 starting spot. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Indianapolis, INESPN

Hondas dominate speed chart in preview of Indy qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS --  Scott Dixon put his car back on top of the Indianapolis 500 speed chart Friday. With much less fanfare, teammate Marcus Ericsson turned some heads by posting the best four-lap average. Now the Chip Ganassi Racing drivers will strategize how to get their cars, the team has...
Indianapolis, INracefans.net

Power at risk of not starting Indy 500 after first day of qualifying

The first day of time trials to set the field for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 created drama – and some confusion in the final minutes – as 2018 race winner Will Power of Team Penske headlines the list of five drivers who will have to re-qualify in order to secure one of just three remaining spots on the 11th row tomorrow.
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

Power Struggles For Speed Amid Tough Saturday At Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Team Penske experienced a power failure in Saturday’s first round of Indianapolis 500 qualifications and that has left one of the greatest pole winners in Indy car history with one last chance to make the starting lineup for the 105th Indianapolis 500. Will Power, whose 62 poles are...
Austin, TXESPN

Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened NASCAR Cup debut in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas --  Chase Elliott managed the slipping and sliding, the standing water and the poor visibility that made it hard for drivers to see just a few feet in front of them. And when NASCAR's debut at the Circuit of the Americas ended early because of poor racing...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVY NCS AT COTA: Race Notes & Quotes

Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 1LE. Chase Elliott (Chevrolet) Ross Chastain (Chevrolet) The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series continues with Round 15, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, on Sunday, May 30. FOX will telecast the race live at 6 p.m. ET. Live coverage can also be found on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Motorsports1075thefan.com

Honda Teams Poised To Dominate As Indy 500 Qualifying Looms

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Fast Friday saw the Honda engines dominate in the conversation of raw speed. With an extra boost of horsepower and cars trimmed out in preparation for qualifying, nine of the fastest ten cars on the overall speed chart were drivers of Honda-powered cars, led by the Ganassi drivers of Scott Dixon and Alex Palou.
Motorsportsindycar.com

Fifth Gear: Five Takeaways from Indy 500 Qualifying

With the 33-car field set for Sunday’s 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, the anticipation is now running in high gear. This is the fastest arrangement of cars in event history – the first group average in excess of 230 mph -- and with storylines spread throughout the 11 rows, it stands to be one of the most intriguing 500-mile races in Indianapolis Motor Speedway history.
MotorsportsRotowire

NASCAR Barometer: Elliott Wins Wet COTA Debut

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott persevered through terrible conditions Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas to win the rain-shortened race for his first victory of the season. The win didn't come easy for the current king of the road courses, however. Pouring rain and standing water on the track left drivers with little visibility and treacherous conditions to race in. Elliott led five of the 54 laps run, and he was driving hard to stretch his lead knowing that he would have to pit again to refuel before the finish. Instead, the track conditions continued to deteriorate, and NASCAR called a halt to the proceedings in a lucky break for Elliott. The win was the fifth of the season for Hendrick Motorsports and came just one week after the organization swept the top four finishing positions a Dover.
Indianapolis, INthe-race.com

Watch Indy Lights at Indianapolis live with The Race

The Road to Indy is at the fabled Indianapolis Motor Speedway to kick off ‘the month of May’, and you can catch the Indy Lights championship live with The Race this weekend. With the season having kicked off with double-headers at Barber and at St Petersburg, David Malukas won a...
Indianapolis, INBleacher Report

Indy 500 Qualifying 2021: Start Time, TV Schedule and Pole Predictions

Nine drivers will be vying for the pole position for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. And just about half of them are members of Chip Ganassi Racing. Ganassi's Scott Dixon had the fastest four-lap average speed during Saturday's first qualifying session, so he will be the last driver to take the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Sunday's Fast Nine shootout. During that session, the nine fastest drivers from Saturday will have an opportunity to win the pole by participating in another four-lap run.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Makes Pro Basketball Debut On Sunday: How To Watch

J. Cole just dropped off his brand new project The Off-Season and so far, it has received a ton of great reviews from fans. With his latest record, Cole shows people exactly why he is one of the most highly-regarded rappers in the world, and we can only imagine the work that went into the project. As for his personal life, J. Cole is ready to fulfill a life-long dream, as this weekend, he will be making his pro basketball debut.