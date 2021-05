Two Golf photos are in Sports, along with Jim's mug. “Nobody ever swung the golf club too slowly” — Bobby Jones. Especially with today’s golf equipment — the technology is so advanced! Between the shaft and the golf ball, there is no reason to swing hard. I would encourage all of you to swing easy and hit more fairways. Also, arrive at the golf course early and allow enough time to practice your chipping and putting. This will help you relax and “swing easy.” The slower the swing, the more control.