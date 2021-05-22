UN chief asks for sustainable lifestyle decisions, output, consumption
The UN chief said to the COP15: Road to Kunming, Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth, a virtual webinar on biodiversity organized by the permanent mission of China to the United Nations, the secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, and the Food and Agriculture Organization: "everybody has a part to play. Sustainable lifestyle choices are the key. Sustainable production and consumption is the answer. This is the overarching theme of this year's Biodiversity Day."menafn.com