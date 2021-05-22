newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden pledges to replenish Gaza, restore stability

By Date
MENAFN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Khaama Press) US President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to help rebuild Gaza and added that creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel is the ''only'' way to end the war. Biden also urged Israelis to stop ''intercommunal'' violence in the city of Jerusalem, and stressed that there is...

menafn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Gaza War#Hamas#Palestinian Attacks#Israeli Policy#Menafn Khaama Press#Israelis#Egyptian#United Nations#Stability#Israeli Airstrikes#Jerusalem#International Diplomacy#Israeli Bombardments#Violence#Rocket Attacks#Tension#Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
Related
U.S. PoliticsAntiwar.com

Blinken Pledges New Aid for Palestinians After Gaza Bombardment

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the US would provide $75 million in additional assistance to Palestinians following the 11-day Israeli bombardment of Gaza. Blinken announced the new aid from Ramallah in the West Bank during a joint press conference with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. “The United...
WorldBirmingham Star

Blinken Pledges US Support to Rebuild Gaza During Jerusalem Visit

JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored Israel's right to defend itself as he visited Jerusalem on Tuesday as part of an effort to build on a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas that went into effect late last week. Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blinken said...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Blinken pledges to 'rally international support' for aid to Gaza

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday pledged to "rally international support" for aid to Gaza following a cease-fire between Israel and militant group Hamas that devastated the city. Speaking in Jerusalem alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blinken said that rebuilding Gaza is the first step to preventing further...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Blinken in Israel to push for stabilizing Gaza ceasefire

Secretary of State Tony Blinken landed in Israel on Tuesday, the first stop on his first trip to the Middle East since assuming office. Why it matters: State Department officials, who are realistic about the current low chances of reviving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, say the visit will focus on stabilizing the Gaza ceasefire and start discussions on humanitarian aid and reconstruction.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden Sends Blinken to Middle East Amid Gaza Ceasefire

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will leave for the Middle East on Monday to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials, among other regional leaders, as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to hold for the fourth straight day. Blinken will travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo and...
Middle EastThe New Yorker

In Gaza, an Impasse Cannot Be Mistaken for Stability

In early May, Palestinians protesting the pending eviction of six families from their homes in East Jerusalem clashed with Israeli police. For many Palestinians, the eviction cases evoked a long history of dispossession while presenting evidence of continued efforts to remove them from the city. These protests and others regarding Palestinian rights in Jerusalem devolved into street fights, and Hamas, from its redoubt in the Gaza Strip, warned that it might “not stand idly by.” On May 10th, its forces fired a fusillade of rockets and missiles at Israeli villages and cities, and the Israel Defense Forces responded with air strikes on Gaza, inaugurating a mini-war of depressingly familiar dimensions—the fourth in a dozen years between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Los Angeles, CAPasadena Star-News

Biden’s tall order of restoring trust in government and science

President Joe Biden wants us to believe him. To nudge us in that direction, he has appointed a 46-member scientific integrity task force charged with getting politics out of science. “We want people to be able to trust what the federal government is telling you,” said Jane Lubchenco, deputy director...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, Biden pledges assistance

Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of Friday, the United States said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in years. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said his security cabinet had voted unanimously in favour of a "mutual and unconditional" Gaza truce proposed by Egypt, but added that the hour of implementation had yet to be agreed.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden presses Netanyahu on Gaza ceasefire

After 10 days of standing behind Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip, President Biden made clear that he is running out of patience. Biden told Netanyahu he expects "significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire," per the White House readout of their call. Why it matters: 219...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden 'expressed his support' for Israel-Hamas ceasefire directly to Netanyahu

President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday he is joining calls for a ceasefire in the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict. Biden, according to a readout of the call with the Israeli leader released by the White House Monday evening, "reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks" and "welcomed efforts to address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem."
U.S. PoliticsArs Technica

Biden pledges to share 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the United States will share at least 20 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines with other countries over the next six weeks. The pledged doses will be in addition to 60 million stockpiled doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine the...
U.S. Politicsshorelinemedia.net

Biden pledges to send 80M vaccine doses globally

President Joe Biden announced Monday the U.S. will share millions more doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the rest of the world in the coming six weeks. The commitment is on top of the AstraZeneca vaccine he has already pledged to share. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...