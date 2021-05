Ethereum migration to PoS (proof of stake) is being speeded up – is this a big buy signal or will the developer fail to deliver o n this complex task?. Ethereum has posted remarkable price action relative to Bitcoin in the past few months. But the growth of sub-sectors like Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have exposed its flaws. Gas fees have shot up, and Ethereum has been slow in validating transactions.