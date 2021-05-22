newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

McDonald's: Animal rights protestors block four depots including one in Hertfordshire

By Nylah Salam
hertfordshiremercury.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimal rights protestors are blockading four UK McDonald's distribution centres - including one in Hertfordshire. Animal Rebellion say they have about 50 people at sites in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester. Protestors are using trucks and bamboo structures to block lorries from leaving the depots, with the...

www.hertfordshiremercury.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hertfordshire#Animals#Workers Rights#Uk#Industrial Workers#Emergency Workers#Food Trucks#Greater Manchester#Animal Rebellion#Mcdonald#Hertslive#Animal Justice#Coventry#Animal Rights Protestors#Hemel Hempstead#Lorries#Industrial Farming#Basingstoke#Uk#Supply
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
Related
PetsTelegraph

Plans to crack down on people who abandon pets they acquired during lockdown

Pet owners who abandon the animals they acquired during lockdown when they return to the office could face tougher sentences under plans being considered by ministers. The remit of the Government's pet theft task force has been widened to cover the abandonment of animals amid fears that a large number of pets will be discarded when workers are no longer at home to care for them.
ProtestsBBC

McDonald's: Eight charged over Basingstoke depot protest

Eight people have been charged after a McDonald's distribution centre was blocked. Animal Rebellion used vehicles and bamboo structures to prevent lorries from leaving the depot, off Houndmills Road in Hampshire, on Saturday. The eight, whose ages range from 18 to 51, have been charged with aggravated trespass. They have...
ProtestsBBC

McDonald's: 14 arrested at protests outside depots

Fourteen people have been arrested during protests at McDonald's depots. Animal Rebellion prevented lorries leaving premises in Basingstoke, Hemel Hempstead, Coventry and Heywood in Greater Manchester on Saturday. Eight people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass over the protest in Basingstoke, Hampshire Police said. Six others were arrested on...
Economyinvesting.com

Animal rights group blockades McDonald's UK distribution centres

LONDON (Reuters) -Activists from campaign group Animal Rebellion blockaded distribution centres of McDonald's in Britain on Saturday to demand the global restaurant chain turn to plant-based foods. Around 50 protesters used trucks and bamboo structures to stop lorries from leaving McDonald's four distribution centres in the United Kingdom, the group...
Economyprudentpressagency.com

United kingdom. Activists block McDonald’s distribution centers

Environmental and animal rights activists have banned many distribution centers in the UK Of the American fast-food chain McDonald’s, confirming that it will affect 1,300 restaurants. “We do it for the sake of End the suffering of fast food that causes obesity, and the destruction of the Amazon And it’s...
Lifestylegreatyarmouthmercury.co.uk

McDonald's restaurants face disruption from animal rights blockades

Animal rights protesters blockaded four UK McDonald's distribution centres, which they say will impact roughly 1,300 restaurants, including those in Norfolk and Waveney. Animal Rebellion said they are using trucks and bamboo structures at the distribution sites in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester, to stop lorries from leaving depots.
MusicElite Daily

This Is Not A Drill, ARMYs: The BTS x McDonald's Collab Merch Includes Photocards

Billboard Music Awards 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. BTS has surprised ARMYs once again. Just a day before McDonald’s launches its BTS Meal in the United States on Wednesday, May 26, the group announced their partnership with the food giant includes exclusive merchandise as well. Although they didn’t reveal exactly what goodies fans can purchase, one thing’s for sure: ARMYs will be able to get their hands on special photocards. Since they’ll likely sell out quickly, here’s everything you need to know about the BTS x McDonald's collab merch in order to make sure you snag them.
Animalspetfoodindustry.com

Petfood Forum Europe: Emerging Pet Food Nutrition Trends webinar

For the first time Petfood Forum Europe will be present with a virtual webinar series on pet food nutrition and sustainability trends at the world’s leading trade fair for the pet industry Interzoo. On June 2, 3 and 4 at 10 a.m. (CET) Petfood Forum Europe will offer all participants of Interzoo.digital the opportunity to learn the latest research and innovative information on pet nutrition and sustainability trends on the virtual platform “Trends, Markets, Research”. This year´s special edition of Petfood Forum Europe, consisting of three sessions of 30 to 40 minutes, will provide new insights on evolving protein sources for pet food. At the end of each session, attendees have the opportunity to ask questions and to better understand how to apply the research to their own company’s business model. The seminar is sponsored by Extru-Tech Inc., Reading Bakery Systems and Schenck Process and organized by Petfood Industry.
Industrytoronto.com

Biogas plant at Toronto Zoo turning zoo manure and food waste into power

It took 11 years, but a working biogas plant beside the Toronto Zoo is finally running, turning zoo manure and grocery store waste into liquid fertilizer and power. ZooShare, a community co-operative headed by Torontonian Daniel Bida, pitched its proposal to zoo officials in October 2010. The concept then had...
Animalsthepigsite.com

BBFAW prepares for a new decade of animal welfare action

The Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare (BBFAW), the leading global measure of policy commitment, performance, and disclosure on animal welfare in food companies has launched its annual consultation with long-term founding partner, Compassion in World Farming and new supporting partner, FOUR PAWS. The consultation runs until 28 May and has been shared with the 150 companies in the benchmark as well as being publicly available online.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Mashed

One McDonald's Is Offering New Employees A Free iPhone. This May Be Why

Signs of a labor shortage are popping up — literally — at America's fast food restaurants. First, there was the viral TikTok video from April showing a sign posted at a McDonald's drive-thru: "We are short staffed. Please be patient with the staff that did show up. No one wants to work anymore." Just a little later in April, someone tweeted a photo of a readerboard sign outside a Tampa, Florida, McDonald's that said, "Get $50 for interview." The multiple-franchise owner told Business Insider he was willing to pay people for job interviews, if it keeps the busy lines at the drive-thrus moving.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Plans for six-hour hearing tests on wild minke whales condemned as ‘completely unacceptable’

Plans by Norway to capture and run tests on minke whales have come under fire from scientists and wildlife experts who say the experiments are "completely unacceptable" and could cause injury and stress to the animals.A dozen juvenile minke whales will be caught in nets off Lofoten, Norway, held between two rafts for up to six hours with electrodes placed under the skin, before being satellite-tagged and released back into the sea. Researchers hope the study – which is being funded by US oil and energy authorities, fishery authorities and the US Navy – will measure the whales' hearing and...
RestaurantsThrillist

Hi-C Orange Lavaburst is Finally Back at McDonald’s After Four Long Years

It’s back! In February, McDonald’s announced plans to bring Hi-C Orange Lavaburst back to drink fountains in restaurants nationwide, four years after it was removed from menus. Fans had taken to Twitter and even launched petitions for the drink’s return. Now, the brightly-colored and widely-beloved beverage has an official return...
Petskatzenworld.co.uk

Antifreeze Warning for Owners After Agonising Death of Much-Loved Cat

An owner whose cat died from suspected antifreeze poisoning has joined Cats Protection’s campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of the product to cats. Eighteen-month-old Missy is thought to have swallowed antifreeze near her home in Skipton, North Yorkshire, before becoming severely unwell. Her distraught owner Ann Bolland said:...
Florida StateOne Green Planet

35 Circus Elephants Find Home in Florida Sanctuary

35 Asian elephants taken from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus are now safe at home in their new sanctuary. Now safe at Florida’s White Oak Conservation Center, it’s another crop of elephants saved from the horrors of circus life. A press release shared the news that the elephants...
Minoritiesshepherdgazette.com

Sasha Johnson: BLM activist Sasha Johnson shot by males getting into get together, London police say, as supporters demand accountability

The 27-year-old mother of three has been in critical condition in hospital since she was shot in the head at a house party in south London on Sunday. “Around 3 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, a group of four black males dressed in dark colored clothing entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm,” London’s Metropolitan police Commander Alison Heydari said in a statement Tuesday.