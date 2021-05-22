Domino's Pizza franchises in the Netherlands will offer workers Bitcoin salary

As the hysteria around crypto currencies continues to rise with each passing day, more and more tales of how many of its early adopters squandered their holdings have started to surface on the internet. While last month we got to know how a 33-year-old Redditor became a millionaire in just 2 months after putting his money into dogecoin, the meme currency’s co-founder shared his story of how he sold his entire holding to buy a used Honda Civic. If you found that bizarre, wait till you hear about the first physical purchase made with Bitcoin in history. In May 2010, a 19-year-old student named Jeremy Sturdivant noticed a strange request on an internet forum dedicated to cryptocurrencies. A Florida resident by the name of Laszlo Hanyecz was willing to pay 10,000 Bitcoins in exchange for the delivery of two large pizzas. Sound crazy, right. Back then, what was reportedly valued at $41 is now worth $365 million.