Boeing-backed supersonic jet developer Aerion shuts down operations

By Deena Kamel
thenationalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAerion, a supersonic jet developer backed by aerospace giant Boeing, closed down its operations after being unable to secure additional funds to produce its AS2 business jet. "In the current financial environment, it has proven hugely challenging to close on the scheduled and necessary large new capital requirements to finalise the transition of the AS2 into production," Florida Today cited Aerion as saying in a statement.

