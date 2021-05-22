Vaping THC Vs. Smoking Nicotine: Study Reveals Which Is Riskier

The rapid ascension in popularity of electronic cigarettes and battery powered smoking devices has irreversibly transformed smoking into a cleaner and safer method, as opposed to that of typical cigarettes. Many companies have jumped on the opportunity to capture a share of the growing market, making it more and more difficult for smokers to identify the superior e-cig or vape device to help them rid themselves of their cigarette smoking habit. Based out of the United Kingdom, nzo Vape is quickly becoming the premier choice for both smokers and vapers, offering a simple and sleek design, with a bedrock of simplicity for consumers. The company gives consumers an easy-to-use device with a multitude of flavours to keep consumers intrigued, as well as an element that is the first of its kind, which lets users adjust their nicotine intake- with a goal of ultimately ending nicotine addiction associated with smoking.