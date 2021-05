The US men’s national team player pool is just about at the point where I would probably like the roster no matter who Gregg Berhalter called in. There has been an explosion in quality players coming available over the past few years, a product of both the DA (now MLS NEXT) pipeline in the US really starting to churn out good, polished young players — and MLS teams being more willing to play them big minutes at younger ages — as well as some Saban-like recruiting from Berhalter, Brian McBride, Earnie Stewart and the rest of the USMNT infrastructure.