newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

By Bernadette Lee
Posted by 
Talk Radio 960am
Talk Radio 960am
 3 days ago

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Saturday, May 22, 2021:. Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A INTERVIEW. Property: GREY , 4 GREY , 3 YELLOW , , LA , PURPLE , GREY SWEAT SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT...

talkradio960.com
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
561
Followers
567
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Youngsville, LA
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
City
Rayne, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Murder#Sheriff S Office#Criminal Trespass#Free Agency#Lafayette City Pd Address#Purple#Blue Jeans#Blk Hansel Drv#Keys#Tx Dl#Arresting Agency#Tan Shoes#Blk Bra#Rapies Parish Property#Blk Merchants Bl#Doc#Grey#Blk Pinto Ln#Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Talk Radio 960am

I-10 Opens After Early Morning Incident

UPDATE: (11:30 a.m.) Louisiana State Police have now had to close Interstate Ten from Lafayette, Traffic is being diverted onto I-49 until further notice. Officials are working to clear the situation on the basin from earlier this morning after an 18-wheeler fired. It will likely be several more hours, but we will update you as soon as we know more.
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Two Fights At Graduation Saturday Night

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Valerie Ponseti says that two fights were reported at the the graduation ceremonies that were held at the Cajundome last night. Deputies did respond to the Cajundome, and while there were reports that shots were fired, that did not happen according to Ponseti. All of...
New Iberia, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

No Suspects in New Iberia Shooting

New Iberia Police Department officials are asking for the public's help in figuring out who shot a man in the 600 block of West Admiral Doyle Drive. Sergeant Daesha Hughes says, in a press release, that the victim was shot yesterday at around 1:20 in the afternoon. The man is...
Saint Martin Parish, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Substantial Meth Bust In St. Martin Parish

A nineteen-year-old man from California was arrested in Breaux Bridge last week after St. Martin Parish Sheriff Beckett Breaux says they confiscated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine from the suspect. When everything was said and done at the site of the raid, deputies arrested Jorge Medrano Del...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Talk Radio 960am

More Details About New Iberia Police Shooting

The Louisiana State Police is releasing more information today about a shooting incident that happened yesterday in New Iberia involving a police officer. New Iberia Police requested that State Police investigate the situation. A call came in Tuesday afternoon around 1 o'clock that there was someone in a stopped car...
Maurice, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Maurice Man Missing After Flooded Car Found

The Maurice Police Department says they are continuing to search for a man after his vehicle was found flooded near Etienne Road according to our news partners at KATC. No one in Cleveland Duhon's family has heard from him after his car slipped off the roadway around 2 o'clock Tuesday morning.
Scott, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Scott Police Searching For Porch Pirate

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger is hoping that someone can help them identify the woman seeing stealing a package from the porch of a home in Scott. In a press release, Chief Leger says an unknown woman walked onto a porch in the 100 block of Breckenridge Loop and ripped off a package. All of this happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 16.
Scott, LAkadn.com

Scott Police need your help identifying porch pirate

Scott - The Scott Police Department is asking for the public assistance in identifying a woman accused of stealing a package from the porch of a Scott residence. In the early morning hours of Sunday, May 16th, a subject approached the front porch of a residence in the 100 block of Breckenridge Loop and took a package that belonged to the owner of the residence.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana...south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today through Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of 12 inches.
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

Lafayette Fire Department promotes its first female division chief

Lafayette, LA – The Lafayette Fire Department is announcing the promotion of its first African American female division chief, Chief Antoinette Gerald. Chief Gerald will take over the Communications Division after 23 years of service. She previously served as the second-in-command of the same division, which is responsible for overseeing fire dispatch for the City of Lafayette and surrounding municipalities in Lafayette Parish.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Lafayette Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Girlfriend

19-year-old Lucas Williams of Lafayette has been arrested after shots heard early Saturday morning led to his girlfriend's death. Lafayette Police spokesperson Senior Corporal Bridgette Dugas says 18-year-old Jennifer Hurst of Lafayette was found slumped over inside a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 300 block of McDonald Street around 2:30 a.m., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She later died at a local hospital.