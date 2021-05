The Wanamaker Trophy is officially back up for grabs. Defending champion, Collin Morikawa will need to fend off a field of 156 players in the 103rd playing of the PGA Championship in order to retain his title. Players have arrived in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, ready to take on the Pete Dye design that is the Ocean Course. For the first time in nearly a decade, the famous design will take center stage as players will look to etch their names in golf’s history book.