newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Hedge Fund Alden Global Sees Victory With Tribune Media Sale

By David Folkenflik
kclu.org
 3 days ago

After a roller coaster ride of a process, the newspapers of the Tribune Publishing Company have been sold. That includes the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other metro newspapers up and down the East Coast. The new owner is Alden Capital, a hedge fund company that has slashed newsrooms at the hundred daily newspapers that it already owns. A rival bid fell short, in large part 'cause no one came forward who wanted to save the Chicago Tribune. NPR's David Folkenflik joins us.

www.kclu.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
State
Maryland State
City
Alden, IL
Local
Illinois Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Simon
Person
Michael Ferro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribune Media#New York Daily News#New York Times Company#Media Company#The Chicago Tribune#The Baltimore Sun#Alden Capital#Swiss#The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal#The Washington Post#The Los Angeles Times#The San Diego Tribune#Boeing#Mcdonald#Republicanism#The Macarthur Foundation#The Mccormick Foundation#Tribune Newspapers#Tribune Journalists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Walgreens
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.
Chicago, ILswiowanewssource.com

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Afternoon Edition: May 17, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. Tonight the low will be around 58. Tomorrow rain is expected with a high near 68.
Chicago, ILbloomberglaw.com

Cooley Bets on the Midwest Venture Scene with New Chicago Office

Cooley’s official launch of a 10-partner Chicago outpost on Monday is a culmination of what firm vice chair Mike Lincoln said was a decade of scoping out the Midwestern venture capital scene, which he believes can support the firm’s full-service office ambitions. Bloomberg Law reported last month Cooley was poised...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Groundbreaking for Obama Presidential Center in Chicago set for September

CHICAGO - Obama Foundation President Valerie Jarrett, Executive Vice President for Civic Engagement at the Obama Foundation Michael Strautmanis, and Founder of American City Toni L. Griffin held a panel discussion on Monday about the Obama Presidential Center. Some of the topics discussed were value and importance of design, impact,...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Column: This is how wokeness ends

My friend Rod Dreher recently had a blog post for The American Conservative called “Why Are Conservatives in Despair?” He explained that conservatives are in despair because a hostile ideology — wokeness or social justice or critical race theory — is sweeping across America the way Bolshevism swept across the Russian Empire before the October Revolution in 1917.
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 5/17/21: Inflation fears rising, the future of e-scooters in Chicago, and long working hours are killing us

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the main job of the Federal Reserve, if the Fed should be required to consider whether or not its policy actions make income less or more unequal, the ongoing fears of inflation, how supplemental unemployment benefits have impacted the economy and why the world economy is running low on everything.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot says Chicagoans should keep wearing masks

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today made it clear Chicago’s COVID-19 mask mandate will stay around for a while, going against recent guidance from top health officials including presidential chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance last week saying fully vaccinated people no longer will...
Cook County, ILcapitolfax.com

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

How a bizarre defense notion got its start in Cook County. Mr. Perry’s case underscores how willing some American pathologists have been to rule in-custody deaths of Black people accidents or natural occurrences caused by sickle cell trait, which is carried by one in 13 Black Americans and is almost always benign. Those with the trait have only one of the two genes required for full-blown sickle cell disease, a painful and sometimes life-threatening condition that can deform red blood cells into crescent shapes that stick together and block blood flow.
Chicago, ILswiowanewssource.com

Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The Spin: Pritzker tries to clear up mask confusion | State’s eviction moratorium will be phased out by August | Giannoulias gets boost from Downstate Democrats

Good afternoon on this tax filing deadline Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that the state is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people in Illinois to wear face coverings in most situations. As the Tribune’s Dan Petrella notes, that puts the state in line with new, more lenient, federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control ...
Illinois StateGalesburg Register-Mail

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Illinois

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,310 new cases. That's down 25.8% from the previous week's tally of 15,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Where You Still Need to Wear Your Mask in Illinois – Even If You're Vaccinated

Illinois has new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that he is issuing an updated executive order that will remove the mask requirement for fully vaccinated residents in most settings and the Illinois Department of Public Health "is rescinding emergency rules in the Control of Communicable Disease Code that enforce masking and distancing for vaccinated people in business settings."