Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says he would “love” to make to Joe Willock’s loan move a permanent fixture as he plans for next season. The Arsenal man arrived in January and has been a revelation for the Magpies. Willock has hit five goals in 11 appearances during a productive loan spell at St James’ Park. The 21-year-old has undoubtedly played a hug part in helping the Magpies move clear of the drop zone. And Bruce has gone public with his plans for the midfielder, who is under contract until 2023.