Firemen still on the scene of downtown Calumet blaze

By Lisa Bowers
abc10up.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA late night fire in Calumet on Friday destroyed much of a city block. Firefighters from Houghton and Laurium are still on the scene this morning according to the Keweenaw Report. Three separate buildings on Fifth Street are reported to be a total loss. One of the buildings involved was...

