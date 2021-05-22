Firemen still on the scene of downtown Calumet blaze

A 13-year-old is dead after a house fire in Henry County on County Road H in Monroe Township, northeast of Holgate. Officials tell reporters three people were able to get out of the home…they are okay…but the 13-year-old girl didn’t make it. Fire crews later found her body in the house. Neighbors tell the media…there was an explosion that sparked the early morning fire. The blaze is believed to have started in the garage area, attached to the house, and spread quickly. It took the fire team four hours to bring the blaze under control…crews remained on scene for more than eight hours. The house is a total loss. Red Cross personnel are helping the victims. State and local investigators are on the case at this hour.