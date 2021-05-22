ABC-7 First Alert: Active weather will sweep through the region

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Western El Paso County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DONA ANA AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 702 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West El Paso, moving northeast at 10 mph. Heavy rainfall will focus on west El Paso and the southern Franklin Mountains. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph with blowing dust will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include West El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Canutillo, Fort Bliss, La Union, Vinton, Biggs Field and Franklin Mountains State Park. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 4 and 24.