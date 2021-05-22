ABC-7 First Alert: Active weather will sweep through the region

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected on Saturday .An upper level trough will move through on Saturday bringing very dry weather and gusty southwesterly winds across southern New Mexico and West Texas. Minimum relative humidity will drop into the single digits, while winds will be above 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055 AND 056 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112 and 113 in southwestern and south-central New Mexico. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.