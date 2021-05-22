newsbreak-logo
El Paso, TX

ABC-7 First Alert: Active weather will sweep through the region

By Andres Valle
KVIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Paso, Texas- It will be the battle of two air masses today that will ultimately decide who sees rain and who sees winds. Thunderstorms will develop towards the east in Hudspeth & Culberson county. However, towards the west, drier air will persist and winds will be gusting around 30-35 MPH.

El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

Weather Forecast For El Paso

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in El Paso: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

El Pasoan Filmed Insane Storm Invading Juarez and El Paso

A Reddit user recently shared some footage she captured of two different weather views in just one take. Reddit user Kitty9020 was the one who shared her footage of the crazy weather in El Paso. You can assume the woman was at Scenic Drive filming the difference in weather that separate parts of town were experiencing.
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County, Western El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Western El Paso County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DONA ANA AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 702 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West El Paso, moving northeast at 10 mph. Heavy rainfall will focus on west El Paso and the southern Franklin Mountains. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph with blowing dust will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include West El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Canutillo, Fort Bliss, La Union, Vinton, Biggs Field and Franklin Mountains State Park. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 4 and 24.
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected on Saturday .An upper level trough will move through on Saturday bringing very dry weather and gusty southwesterly winds across southern New Mexico and West Texas. Minimum relative humidity will drop into the single digits, while winds will be above 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055 AND 056 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112 and 113 in southwestern and south-central New Mexico. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Otero County and Hudspeth County. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely and could result in visibilities being reduced below 5 miles.
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County, Western El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Western El Paso County AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The Texas Department of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the El Paso Area, in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the El Paso area. You can help prevent ozone Pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: OZONE: THE FACTS www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA AIR NOW: www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_city&cityid=236 TAKE CARE OF TEXAS: www.takecareoftexas.org/air/airquality