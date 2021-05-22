May is National Stroke Awareness Month: Learn to recognize the signs and symptoms

There are several important activities and celebrations in May, but one that topic everyone should be aware of is that May is “Stoke Awareness Month”. Did you know that stroke is the leading cause of death in the United States and is a major cause of disability for adults? Stroke kills nearly 150,000 of the 860,000 Americans who die of cardiovascular disease each year—that is 1 in every 19 deaths from all causes. During the Pandemic, we have not heard a lot about the numbers when it comes to other causes of death in Arkansas, but one report from the University of Arkansas for Medical Science stated that Arkansas recently fell from seventh place to 13th place in the nation in the number of stoke deaths per capita. Health officials credit the change in part to statewide digital health program of stroke education and treatment. So let’s improve it some more and learn about strokes during the month of May.