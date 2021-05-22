newsbreak-logo
Manitowoc, WI

(VIDEO) Manitowoc Woman Who Watched Initial Launching of the S.S. Badger Celebrates the 2021 Season

The S.S. Badger recently began its 2021 Car Ferry season, and the City of Manitowoc celebrated with a huge ceremony. One of the people in attendance was Kathy Peterson, who has a very personal relationship with the 410 foot long, 59-foot-wide vessel. She was in attendance when the ship was first launched in 1952, an experience she called both exciting, and scary.

